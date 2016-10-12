Foster youths are vulnerable to bullying and need our help

Growing up can be hard, and kids can be mean. Growing up is especially hard if you’re in foster care. In addition to being taken from everything you know — your home, family, friends, pets and school — you’re also more likely to be bullied.
In fact, for children in the child welfare system, bullying and teasing are a prevalent, serious problem, and these children have few adults available to help resolve issues related to bullying. Youths who are bullied are likely to suffer from anxiety, have feelings of loneliness and low self-esteem, among other, potentially lifelong repercussions.
During this, National Bullying Prevention Month, we at CASA of San Luis Obispo County are reminded of how vulnerable foster youths are to bullying, and how our volunteer CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, help support and protect foster youths.
There are many local foster children who need a caring adult to step forward, to stand by them when situations like bullying occur. We encourage local residents to become CASA volunteers to advocate for and support a foster child. Community members who care about children are invited to volunteer at www.slocasa.org.
Kelly Sanders, vice president, CASA Board of Directors
Comments