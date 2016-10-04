A vote for Gary Johnson is a vote for integrity

Paul Krugman in his recent column (“Vote as if it matters,” Sept. 20) completely misses the point of many voters who are considering opting for Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for president.
Sure, the Libertarian Party has some goofy ideas. But the most outlandish goals, such as abolishing public education and Social Security, would never be voted into law by the House and the Senate. What would happen is there would be a relatively honest and trustworthy president of the United States.
What Krugman doesn’t understand is that many of us cannot vote for people of despicable character like Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Character counts more than party or politics. I would write in Bart Simpson’s name for president before succumbing to voting for either mainline candidate so lacking in integrity.
Steve Sainsbury, San Luis Obispo
Comments