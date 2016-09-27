Cunningham refutes ‘climate change denier’ label

In Tom Fulks’ recent column, “As you vote, so shall you reap” (Sept. 25), he referred to me as a “climate change denier.” Mr. Fulks — once again — should check facts. During my campaign for state Assembly, I have stated my belief many times that Diablo Canyon nuclear power is an important component to our state energy portfolio, not only because of jobs and economic activity but also because of its carbon-free power generation. I have also stated my concern many times that the closure of Diablo will lead to “dirtier” power generation and/or higher energy prices on already cash-strapped middle-class families.
If the voters elect me to serve them in the state Assembly, a major policy focus will be replacing Diablo Canyon’s energy and jobs by 2025. This will entail improving our state’s business climate so that our small businesses can grow and thrive. It also will entail adding energy sources (preferably clean ones) by cutting through the red tape at the state level, which bogs down much-needed projects.
Mr. Fulks’ baseless name calling is not solving any problems for any of our families. We need to move toward solutions for the Central Coast.
Jordan Cunningham, Templeton
