Elected officials in SLO County pledge to be civil; shouldn't candidates do the same?

Local officials in San Luis Obispo County applaud the adoption of a code of civility. From left, mayors Heidi Harmon, San Luis Obispo; Tom O'Malley, Atascadero; Jamie Irons, Morro Bay; Jim Hill, Arroyo Grande; Ed Waage, Pismo Beach; Steve Martin, Paso Robles; John Shoals, Grover Beach; and John Peschong, chairman of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com