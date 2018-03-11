How do you reason with someone who thinks church and school massacres are fake news?

A family visits a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was among the 26 killed in the massacre, said Robert Ussery approached him Monday and said, “Your daughter never even existed. Show me her birth certificate. Show me anything to say she was here.” Eric Gay AP