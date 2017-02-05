Donald Trump’s win has sealed the fate of the Obama Revolution

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

9:11 The 2017 Amgen Tour of California

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:08 How would marijuana legalization work in California?