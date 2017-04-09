SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 10

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Dry and cooler air is expected to move into the Central Coast on Monday — which, along with gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northwesterly) winds, will allow inland temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s across the North County and mid-40s elsewhere. Warmer daytime highs will develop by Monday afternoon as a transitory ridge of high pressure moves over California.
Clouds are forecast to begin increasing Tuesday as a trough of low pressure develops along the West Coast. A quick-moving cold front will generate moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds Wednesday into Thursday morning. Gentle to moderate rain is expected to develop along the frontal boundary Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Overall, the system is not expected to be associated with as much moisture. Thus, rainfall amounts will be generally under one-half of an inch. However, with the longer days of April, there could also be enough instability in the atmosphere to produce a chance of thunderstorms. The system will produce mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday.
Gale-force northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday afternoon into Saturday. Longer-range models show the possibility of rain moving into the area toward the end of next week.
Surf report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline are expected to generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a five- to 11-second period) on Monday afternoon.
A 6- to 8-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an eight- to 12-second period) will develop Tuesday into Thursday morning.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a five- to 14-second period) Thursday afternoon into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures are expected to range between 50 and 53 degrees through Friday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is a top priority. Lightning kills an average of 49 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured. The Central Coast could experience thunderstorms this week. Remember, there is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance. “When thunder roars, go indoors.”
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
37 73
45 70
45 68
46 68
39 73
40 72
38 73
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
44 71
48 68
50 66
48 65
45 69
44 68
46 71
Reservoir levels
Lopez Lake
61 percent
Lake Nacimiento
88 percent
Lake San Antonio
54 percent
Santa Margarita Lake (Salinas Reservoir)
100.3 percent
Whale Rock Reservoir
77.89 percent
Water levels at Lopez Lake were updated Saturday. Capacity levels of Lake Nacimiento, Lake San Antonio and Santa Margarita Lake were updated Friday, while the capacity of Whale Rock Reservoir was updated Wednesday.
Sources: San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Monterey County Water Resources
