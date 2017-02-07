As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

Toad Creek along Salinas Avenue in Templeton flooded over the weekend, filling the street with raging waters as heavy rains moved through San Luis Obispo County. Templeton resident Justin Bradshaw shared this video on Sunday, January 22, 2017.
Heavy rains and winds caused trees to fall across Atascadero, including in Atascadero Lake Park, where there was some damage. A swollen Atascadero Creek filled low-lying areas and rushed through downtown on Sunday, January 22, 2017.
Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning (January 19 and 20, 2017) pushed San Luis Obispo Creek over its banks and into roads, fields and even the playground along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.
Check out the waves at Port San Luis, Avila Beach and Pismo Beach on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Some swells were as high as 20 feet. A storm Sunday is expected to bring high winds and 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Powerful waters from San Luis Creek on Friday brought stumps, bottles and other debris downstream. Spectators came out to see. Here's a look at the raging creek from various locations in downtown SLO on January 20, 2017.
Caltrans crews working to clear dirt and rock from Highway 41 will need to remove as many as 1,600 dump truck loads of material before the road can reopen. Caltrans Geotechnical Engineer Ryan Turner shows the progress crews are making.