SLO County rainfall totals as of Monday morning

Heavy rain started soaking the Central Coast Monday night, flooding roads and causing mudslides. There are scattered showers predicted for most of Monday, with periods of heavy rain likely from Monday night through Tuesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Total rainfall amounts from that system are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches, Lindsey said.
Here’s how much rain fell in your town over the last 24 hours:
24-hour rainfall totals as of 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.75
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
1.50
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.87
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
2.22
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
3.03
Baywood Park
0.95
Cal Poly
1.48
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.02
Camp San Luis
1.30
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.43
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.76
Diablo Canyon
2.11
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Islay Hill
2.08
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.86
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.49
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
1.16
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.99
Mission Prep
2.49
Morro Bay
0.74
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.95
Nipomo, East
2.40
Nipomo, South
1.30
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
2.13
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.22
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.62
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
1.05
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
3.24
Rocky Butte
2.64
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.80
Santa Margarita
1.30
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
2.10
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.40
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
2.08
San Simeon
0.87
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
2.71
Shandon
0.32
Templeton
1.14
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.49
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
