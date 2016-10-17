How much rain did SLO County get this weekend? Here are the totals

Rain totals
Here’s a look at the area rain totals in inches from the weekend’s storms. The first rains of the season produced .04 to 2.55 inches across the Central Coast.
Adelaida
1.7
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
.6
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
.51
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
.71
Atascadero, Long Valley
2.3
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
.67
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
1.04
Baywood Park
.46
Cal Poly
.7
Cambria, Decker Ranch
.45
Cambria, Walter Ranch
2.55
Camp San Luis
.43
Creston Elementary School
.15
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.14
Diablo Canyon
.41
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
1.26
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
.04
Islay Hill
.91
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
.97
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.49
Los Osos, Cottontail Lane
.67
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
.24
Mission College Prep
.63
Morro Bay
.12
Nipomo South (SLOCountyWater.org)
.51
Nipomo East (SLOCountyWater.org)
.95
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
.35
Paso Robles Airport
.15
Paso Robles Union Rd & Riverglen Drive
.28
Highway 41 and Toro Creek Road
1.8
Pismo Beach
.4
Rocky Butte (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.55
Santa Maria Public Airport
.21
Santa Margarita Fire Dept
1.04
San Luis Obispo County Airport
.44
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
.61
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.02
Sunset Palisades
.91
Templeton
.51
Vandenberg Air Force Base
.42
SOURCE: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments