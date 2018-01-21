Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101

More Videos

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater

Highway 101 almost looks like a road again — watch an update

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

    On Jan. 9, 2018, Highway 101 through Montecito was covered in 12 feet of mud, water and debris. See Caltrans crews work to clear the highway, which reopened on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 9, 2018, Highway 101 through Montecito was covered in 12 feet of mud, water and debris. See Caltrans crews work to clear the highway, which reopened on Jan. 21.
California Office of Emergency Services/Caltrans
Between 400 and 500 personnel have worked 24 hours a day to clear Highway 101 of a "catastrophic, Biblical proportion of mud" after the Montecito mudslides shut the road down Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The mudflow was 750 yards long, 70 yards wide and 15-20 feet deep. Anthony Wagner, public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department, gave a Facebook Live update of the Highway 101 progress.

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew assists California State Park rangers with a search and rescue of a lost female hiker near the Cardiac Bypass Hill Loop Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018.

Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.