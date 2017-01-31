At least 50 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

At least 50 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in dense fog on Highway 198 in Hanford and Lemoore on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Ten people sustained minor injuries, said CHP Officer John Tyler. People involved in the crashes are being taken to the Civic Center in Hanford.
The initial crash was reported at the intersection of highways 198 and 41 in Lemoore. Subsequent crashes occurred between 12th and 16th avenues, Tyler said.
Drivers were going too fast in the fog, he said.
Donna Moore of Lemoore was driving from Hanford to Lemoore in a Chevrolet Silverado when she found herself caught in the chain-reaction collision on the highway just west of 13th Avenue.
"I could hear metal and glass all around me," she said. "I could smell the rubber. There were cars all around me but I just got two little dents."
The first crash was reported at 7:22 a.m. at highways 198 and 41 and involved a big rig and a semi tractor-trailer. The big rig was turning left across the highway and a second big rig heading north on Highway 41 hit the trailer, Tyler said. About a minute later, an F-250 pickup hit the trailer, he said. Then a minute later, a black BMW also collided with the trailer.
A second accident occurred at 8:25 a.m. at 16th Avenue, and chain-reaction collisions then occurred in the westbound lanes back to 13th Avenue, Tyler said.
Westbound Highway 198 is closed between 13th and 16th avenues in Hanford, and traffic is being detoured off the highway at Avenue 13.
Tow trucks are removing wrecked vehicles from the highway at 13th Avenue.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments