SLO candidates discuss housing, business startups

The need for affordable workforce housing — including affordable rental units — was a recurring theme at a discussion this week among candidates seeking the mayoral post and two city council seats in San Luis Obispo.
They addressed about 70 members of the SLO Under 40 group, which represents the civic and political interests of city residents younger than 40, Thursday at the Madonna Inn. One participant likened the format to “speed dating.”
Other questions touched on how to better encourage business startups downtown while limiting downtown chains; how to offer alternative forms of public communication with the council; and how to address the controversial rental housing inspection program.
Jan Marx, the incumbent running for mayor against challenger Heidi Harmon, issued a statement through her husband saying she had a conflict and was attending a League of California Cities meeting, hoping to speak to U40 members soon through a video feed.
I think that the loss of Diablo Canyon will have a devastating effect on our local economy, moreso than people realize, if we don’t start coming up with a plan now.
Courtney Meznarich, U40 co-coordinator
“I think a lot of people are intimidated to ask questions and voice their concerns at public comment at City Council meetings,” said Courtney Meznarich, one of the event organizers. “We wanted people to feel comfortable and get the chance to talk to candidates in a less stuffy setting.”
Concerns over Diablo Canyon closure
Meznarich is particularly concerned with how the local economy will fare after Diablo Canyon closes when its two reactor licenses expire in 2024 and 2025. Diablo Canyon employs nearly 1,500 workers and contributes more than $1 billion annually to the local economy, according to the Economic Vitality Corp. It is San Luis Obispo County’s largest private industry employer, with an average annual salary of $157,000 in 2014, according to PG&E.
“I think that the loss of Diablo Canyon will have a devastating effect on our local economy, moreso than people realize, if we don’t start coming up with a plan now,” Meznarich said.
In response to the Diablo Canyon question, candidate Mila Vujovich-La Barre said building new public facilities for treating those recovering from eating disorders, drug and alcohol addiction and other sicknesses could generate millions of dollars in local revenue.
Three candidates in the group are younger than 40 — Brett Strickland, 30; Christopher D. Lopez, 22; and Aaron Gomez, 37.
“I understand the struggles that many of you have because I have the same struggles myself,” said Strickland, a property rights and fiscal responsibility advocate. “I am a renter. I drive an hour away to get to my job. I understand that it’s hard to live here and stay here because there aren’t a lot of head of household jobs. I will fight for the same issues that you care about.”
Gomez said San Luis Obispo has become a difficult place for young professionals to live and work and has grown “in a way that doesn’t include everybody.” Gomez will push for more workforce housing that doesn’t just serve wealthy and low-income residents (also in high demand), but also the middle class.
“We’re pricing out working people,” Gomez said. “The city can add 10,000 more people before reaching buildout. Anybody that’s developing must build more homes that average, working people can afford.”
Lopez, a Cal Poly student, said younger council representation will naturally encourage engagement from younger residents.
“Usually you don’t see people of the 18 to 24 demographic too involved with city politics, but if they see someone of their age group on the council, they will feel more comfortable,” Lopez said. “The role of the council doesn’t change no matter the age or ethnicity of elected officials.”
Rental inspection changes urged
Marrie Brown, 32, a local homeowner who rents out living space in the city, said she was curious to see how the candidates felt about the rental inspection program. All suggest at least a revamp, with Lopez, Strickland and mayoral candidate Heidi Harmon supporting repeal.
People need to have a good place to live, but we also need to make sure San Luis Obispo is affordable.
Marrie Brown, San Luis Obispo young professional
The program is a blanket inspection of code violations, which aims to protect tenant health and safety. But critics say it violates privacy while potentially raising rents as landlords pass along costs for fees and upgrades to tenants.
“People need to have a good place to live, but we also need to make sure San Luis Obispo is affordable,” Brown said.
Harmon said that as mayor she’d be inclusive and a champion for housing and the environment, adding the “action needs to be put into the city’s Climate Action Plan.”
“I’m here to represent you regardless of affiliations,” Harmon said. “I have heard a lot of smart questions and concerns tonight, and the council needs to be inclusive.”
Housing options
Like other candidates, Mike Clark wants to encourage Cal Poly to build more dwellings on campus, saying too much housing in the city is snatched up by owners who intend to rent to students, inflating the market.
“If Cal Poly builds more, that will free up some of the housing in town for working people who are struggling to keep their heads above water,” Clark said.
Andy Pease wants to examine zoning changes that would provide for smaller, more affordable, green homes and encourage owner-occupied housing.
“Every day, 30,000 people are driving into town to work here,” Pease said. “A diverse community has been priced out.”
In her statement, Marx said she’d advocate for workforce housing, water availability, city parks and re-evaluating the rental inspection program, which she has supported previously.
The event was the last public forum to include all of the candidates before the Nov. 8 election.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
Comments