Pot backers fear worst as vote nears on marijuana foe Sessions for attorney general

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach Pause

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms