The State Department's entire senior management team just resigned

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack