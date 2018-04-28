Christian DJ is accused of raping a teen. Radio station: Pray for 'all those involved'

A DJ for a Pennsylvania Christian radio station is accused of repeatedly raping a minor for four years, Pennlive.com reported.
Philip Smith, 52, faces 18 charges related to alleged sexual assaults of a teenage girl from 2103 to 2017 at a home in Lancaster, according to Lancaster police.
The radio station published a Facebook post Friday informing listeners that Smith had been arrested and asked for prayers "for all those involved."
The charges include rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years of age and endangering the welfare of children.
The accuser told police Smith sexually assaulted her about 10 times, beginning when she was 15, and that Smith began raping her after she turned 18, Lancasteronline.com reported.
Smith is the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. DJ for WJTL 90.3 FM in Lancaster, the station said on the Facebook post.
Smith had been a DJ for the radio station “for many years,” according to the post.
Two officers met with Smith’s accuser when she came to the Lancaster police station to give her statement on Thursday. Criminal charges against Smith were approved after police consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Smith was arraigned Thursday and later committed to Lancaster County Prison on a $250,000 bond.
