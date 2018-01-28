Shark attacks nearly double off West Coast in 2017, with kayakers at most risk

More Videos 1:05 How to prepare for a power outage Pause 1:01 Police looking for suspects in lottery scam 4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video 1:19 State Parks fights dust problems at Oceano Dunes using native plants 0:21 Watch the flu spread across the United States 0:46 Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? 2:09 Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:32 Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Swimmers off Capistrano Beach in Orange County got some surprising news from above on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. “You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter pilot announces over his loudspeaker in this video released by the department. Orange County Sheriff's Department Video edited by David Caraccio

