Chick-fil-A owner kicks breast-feeding mom out of restaurant

North Dakota law protects public breast-feeding, but that didn’t stop the owner of a Fargo Chick-fil-A from kicking a nursing woman out of the restaurant when she refused to cover up.

Macy Hornung was at a Fargo Chick-fil-A “for one of their testing events” on Saturday when her child wanted to nurse. As Hornung began breast-feeding her child, “the owner came up and told Macy she needed to cover up because there were men and children around,” according to a Facebook post made by a relative of Hornung.

In her own Facebook post, Hornung wrote that she tried to tell the owner, Kimberly Flamm, that her child did not like being covered while feeding and that North Dakota law protects breast-feeding in public.

After Hornung shared her experience on social media, the post went viral; more than 1,200 people have shared it by Tuesday afternoon.

In a Sunday post, Flamm apologized on Facebook.

“I would like to publicly apologize to Macy Hornung for the way I handled the situation on Saturday. I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all my guests,” she wrote.