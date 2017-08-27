She eats out of dumpsters so she can afford long-term care for her husband

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 1:47 Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:24 Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

