Jail video captures mentally ill man's treatment and death
Andrew Holland died while at the San Luis Obispo County, California jail in 2017. This exclusive jail cell video shows his final days strapped to a restraint chair and left naked in a solitary confinement cell.
Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit has arrested members of an alleged drug distribution network and seized 63 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of heroin worth nearly $1 million. The drug bust was announced March 15, 2018.
California legislators stand in solidarity with Sacramento students protesting in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in over 2500 schools across America.
Protesters stood on Capitol Mall across from the National Rifle Association's Sacramento office to call for reform and an end to gun violence on Wednesday as part of the national walkout led by students.
Hundreds of students walk out of class at San Luis Obispo High School as part of the National Walkout for Gun Safety on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The 17-minute protests unfolded at hundreds of schools across the country.
Amalia Fleming, 15, performed her original song "Renegades" to fellow Morro Bay High School students who protested gun violence on March 14, 2018. About 100 students gathered at the entrance of the campus as part of a national walkout.