Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video

Micheal Brink of SLO.TOURS spotted a pod of about five orcas south of the Port San Luis Pier in Avila Beach on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The pod of about five orcas was feeding on bait fish, along with about 30 sea lions.
SLO.Tours/Micheal Brink
A humpback whale delighted spectators for hours when it wandered into Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Rescuers helped guide the 40-foot-long juvenile back to the open ocean by playing a loop of humpback whale feeding sounds overnight to lure the creature away from the coast.

A gray whale calf washed up on Pismo State Beach on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The whale, which weighed about 2 tons, was found about 7 a.m. in front of the North Beach Campground. Officials called the incident "extremely rare."

It may be pumpkin spice season for some, but fall is more like Valentine's season for tarantulas. Males are out seeking females. Ron Ruppert, the Cuesta College Biology Division chair, explains.

