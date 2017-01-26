San Luis Coastal serves up locally grown produce in new lunch program

Students in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District joined 71 districts statewide Thursday to prepare locally sourced, made-from-scratch lunches for students as part of a program called “California Thursdays.”
The program, created by the nonprofit group Center for Ecoliteracy, assists school districts in providing healthy, local food to students while benefiting the regional economy and reducing environmental impacts from long-distance shipping.
On Thursday, students at Laguna Middle School ate an entree of Asian chicken noodle bowls with local broccoli, carrots, snow peas, peppers and onions with a house-made garlic-honey soy sauce. The lunch was capped off with a kiwi tasting by Mallard Lake Ranch in Nipomo.
Comments