Santa Maria boy hospitalized with serious gunshot wound, police say

A 14-year-old shooting victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday afternoon, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said.
Shortly after noon, personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments along with an AMR ambulance responded to the 600 block of West Polk Street.
The 14-year-old boy with a serious gunshot wound was airlifted to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Officers were in the early stage of investigation at the scene of the shooting and trying to determine the circumstances of what may have been an accidental incident, Mengel said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
