Pismo police investigating dead body found on beach

Pismo Beach police are investigating a body that washed up on shore Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release, a police sergeant was patrolling the beach area south of the Addie Street parking lot and saw an object in the tide line. Further investigation revealed it was the body of a deceased person.
The area was secured and a death investigation initiated.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner Unit responded to assist with the recovery of the body, according to the release. An autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death is pending.
The Pismo Beach Police Department investigations bureau is conducting followup and developing leads for the case. Police say further details are not available for release at this time.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
