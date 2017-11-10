Trial begins for Santa Maria man facing DUI-related murder charge

1:36 Where to go in a radiation emergency Pause

1:52 65 years ago, this SLO military veteran fought in Korea. These are his memories

2:32 Morro Bay High grad Kent Nagano conducts Montreal Symphony Orchestra

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

1:50 New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

0:31 Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

2:14 Fresno State anti-abortion group had its sidewalk messages erased