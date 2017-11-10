Crime

November 10, 2017 5:40 PM

Trial begins for Santa Maria man facing DUI-related murder charge

By Andrew Sheeler

The trial for a Santa Maria man accused of driving drunk in September 2016 and killing 68-year-old Richard Stabile began this week and will resume Monday.

William Riley Mobley, now 35, was driving a pickup on the southbound side of Highway 101 near El Campo Road on Sept. 15, 2016, when his vehicle struck two parked cars, according to authorities. Stabile, also of Santa Maria, was sitting inside a vehicle waiting for a tow truck at the time of the collision.

Mobley, who fled the scene, was later found by police and arrested. He was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

If convicted on the murder charge, Mobley could receive up to life in state prison. He is in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, held on $50,000 bond.

