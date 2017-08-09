Gustavo Perez-Medina could spend up to 16 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to five counts of sexually abusing a young girl.
Paso Robles man to be sentenced for sexually abusing young girl

A Paso Robles man pleaded no contest in San Luis Obispo Superior Court to five charges related to the sexual abuse of a young girl, in exchange for the dismissal of dozens more related charges.

Gustavo Perez-Medina, 40, faces a total of 16 years in prison after entering pleas to charges of lewd act with a child under 14 years, sexual penetration of a victim under 14 years and oral copulation with a victim under 14 years.

According to the complaint against Perez-Medina, the victim was 8 at the time the abuse began in 2013. The abuse ended in March, shortly before Perez-Medina was taken into custody and charged.

Perez-Medina is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6. He is being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $100,000 bail.

