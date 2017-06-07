David Kenneth Lamb, 48, of Arroyo Grande faces multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor.
June 07, 2017 6:45 PM

Lucia Mar school bus driver arrested on suspicion of molesting 9-year-old girl

By Joe Tarica

A South County school bus driver was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of molesting a 9-year-old girl after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip last week.

David Kenneth Lamb, 48, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor following questioning and a search of his home in the 1900 block of Lyn Road.

At the time of the alleged molestation, Lamb was a bus driver for the Lucia Mar Unifed School District.

Lamb was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is urged to call 805-781-4500.

