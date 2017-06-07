Lucia Mar school bus driver arrested on suspicion of molesting 9-year-old girl

A South County school bus driver was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of molesting a 9-year-old girl after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip last week.
David Kenneth Lamb, 48, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor following questioning and a search of his home in the 1900 block of Lyn Road.
At the time of the alleged molestation, Lamb was a bus driver for the Lucia Mar Unifed School District.
Lamb was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on $100,000 bail.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is urged to call 805-781-4500.
