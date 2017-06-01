SLO police investigate burning of Pride flag

San Luis Obispo police are investigating the burning of a Pride flag on Thursday morning.
The incident happened in the 1200 block of Mill Street at about 9:50 a.m., according to Sgt. John Villanti. Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Authorities also said they encourage any community member who believes they have been the victim of a hate crime to call the Police Department and make a report. Any member of the LGBTQ community who has been the victim of a hate crime can contact the Gay And Lesbian Alliance at 805-541-4252 for referrals to support services.
“San Luis Obispo is a welcoming city, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department is committed to the safety and inclusion of all its community members,” the department said in a release.
