Crime

May 26, 2017 6:19 PM

Morro Bay High student arrested, accused of making threat on social media

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

A 17-year-old Morro Bay High School student was arrested this week on suspicion of making threats against the school, police say.

Authorities said they received a tip about the threat on social media from another student, according to Morro Bay High Assistant Principal Sean Allstot. Officials found the threat alarming and contacted the school resource officer.

Morro Bay police Sgt. Gian Mettifogo said the student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making criminal threats and was taken to Juvenile Hall.

The student’s name is not being released because he is under 18.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO

