Teen charged as adult for armed robbery is ‘good boy,’ dad testifies

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County Pause

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation