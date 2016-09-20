Inmate uses razor to commit suicide at SLO County Jail, sheriff says

An inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail died of an apparent suicide early Tuesday morning after using a razor to slash his arm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Benjamin Turner, 36, of Paso Robles was found unresponsive and without a pulse in his private cell during a scheduled check of inmates at 3:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies discovered a large cut on the inside of his left arm above the elbow, the release said. They began CPR with the help of registered nurses on the jail staff and called for an ambulance. Paramedics continued CPR but were unable to revive Turner, who was pronounced dead.
Turner had been booked into the jail by Morro Bay police on Friday on suspicion of DUI and felony reckless driving without regard for safety, the release said. He was medically screened before entering the jail and showed no suicidal tendencies at that time, according to the release.
On Monday, Turner requested a safety razor so he could shave before his scheduled court appearance Tuesday. Safety razors are standard-issued items at the jail for that purpose. Investigators believe he used that razor to cut his arm.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death, but no foul play is suspected. The last recorded suicide at the jail was in 2005.
