A historic change is coming to the clergy at Mission San Miguel

On Sunday it was announced at all Masses in the San Miguel Mission Parish that as of Nov. 11, the Franciscans will no longer continue to serve at the Mission.
On July 5, 2016, the Mission was turned over to the Diocese of Monterey, but the Franciscans remained to guide the parish, which includes Bradley and San Ardo. They also serve Mission San Antonio.
The Franciscans, who built the 21 California missions, are declining in numbers in the western province, and many of the remaining priests are now beyond retirement age. They now own just two missions — Santa Barbara and San Luis Rey (Oceanside), where they have a novitiate.
Peschong in town
Supervisor John Peschong will hold office hours Thursday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Parish Hall behind the Mission.
Friday Fish Fry
The San Miguel Lions are having two Friday Fish Fry fundraisers to benefit their Community Projects on Oct. 20 and 27 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Building in the newly renovated park.
Access to the building is from the south end of the one-way alley, and there is some added parking there. Dine-in or take-out dinners are $12. For information call Mary at 805-458-4320.
Old friend to visit
Joe Swanson, who grew up in San Miguel and now lives in Anderson near Redding, is coming for Pioneer Day on Oct. 14 and a family get-together in San Miguel Park following the parade. He would love to see any friends who want to come by the park and visit them.
Gift of books
The San Miguel School District recently donated used textbooks to Hope Christian Academy at Village of Hope in Gomoa-Fetteh, Ghana, West Africa. Jeannine Rucker coordinated the transfer.
In memory
Condolences to the family of Lonnie D. Smith, who passed away on Sept. 27 following a long illness. Services will be held on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1645 Park St. in Paso Robles.
Calendar
Friday: Bingo at the Senior Center, 601 12th St. (east). Doors open at 6 p.m.
Oct. 12: A Community Potluck sponsored by San Miguel Seniors will be held at the River K Pumpkin Patch, 7325 North River Road. All are welcome to bring a dish and share.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
