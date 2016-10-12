Tree festival remains a Cambria holiday season highlight

Scarecrows and cows decorate the streets and storefronts of Cambria. Autumn chill is in the air as thoughts of Halloween trick-or-treat and Thanksgiving feasts are on everyone’s mind. But for a few dedicated Cambrians it is Christmas tree decorating that is their creative focus. The result will be 20 beautifully decorated trees that will be auctioned at the Annual Cambria Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees on Nov. 29.
Although their goal is to create trees and wreaths that will bring holiday joy to someone’s home, their motivation is one of giving. Each decorator selects the charity or community organization that will benefit from their efforts, and the total amount of the selling price for each tree goes to that designated group. Did you know this has been happening here in Cambria every year for 20 years?
Over those 20 years, this chamber event has raised and donated more than $200,000 to local charities and community organizations. Dollars that have gone to students for college scholarships and special educational experiences. Dollars that have supported the efforts of the American Legion to send holiday packages to our troops serving overseas and in support of the Honor Flight program for veterans. Dollars that have helped seniors who needed assistance with transportation or groceries. Dollars for the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, afterschool programs, arts education for our children, wildlife protection and education; and yes, dollars that have supported our loved and loving pets through the Homeless Animal Rescue Team and the Cambria Dog Park. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays, and our community.
In the beginning, the Festival of Trees was the big event that kicked of the holiday season in Cambria. But now Cambria is filled with activities and events from Labor Day all the way through the end of the year. And we love it; but it seems that the Festival of Trees has been lost in the wealth of activity. So, we want to remind everyone that this event is indeed fun. Yes, we have a delicious buffet donated by our generous local restaurants and wine from local wineries. We offer a silent auction for your shopping pleasure with proceeds going to Coast Union High School scholarships. Entertainment? Yes indeed, and this year you will be entertained by our Art Beat students. But most of all we want to remind you that by supporting this annual event you are supporting your community.
This year, we are offering something new, VIP reserved tables for up to eight are $300. VIP guests will receive the first ever Festival of Trees ornament and special holiday stockings. Let’s make this year’s event bigger than ever!
Individual tickets are still only $25 and go on sale Oct. 13.. They may be purchased at the chamber office or by calling
805-927-3624.
Wendy Sheridan serves event coordinator for the Cambria Festival of Trees.
Comments