Zany art returns to Cambria in annual Prefix 927 Art Show

One of the wackiest exhibits around is returning to Cambria. The Prefix 927 Art Show features works that are frequently nontraditional, often humorous and sometimes just downright zany.
This annual event kicks off at the Cambria Center for the Arts with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. The evening includes a wine bar, live music, refreshments and the presentation of awards. Admission is free.
This offbeat exhibit began several decades ago as a way for local artists to expand their creativity — hence the name 927, for Cambria’s primary phone prefix — but is now open to artists from all over. These artworks have traditionally been ironic, funky or wild, and many pieces involve found objects presented in funny new contexts. Formerly at the Veterans Memorial Building, the 927 Show now takes place at the CCA Gallery.
Take-in day — when entries can be submitted for the show — was set for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. The entry fee is $10 for both Allied Arts members and nonmembers.
The juror for this year’s show is Timothy Roche, Cambria artist and instructor, and also past president of both the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council and the Allied Arts Association of Cambria. Roche, who trained and studied at the Art Students League of New York, St. John’s University and Cuesta College, received art degrees in painting and sculpture.
“Although classically trained,” Roche said, “my techniques demonstrate a broad range of artistic expression that variously shows realism, impressionism and expressionism. I work in all mediums of two- and three-dimensional design.”
William Barnhill won the top prize at last year’s show with a sculpture/water fountain titled “What, Me Worry?” — featuring the likeness of Mad Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman.
Other top prizes went to Lana Cochrun (first) for “Wading for Equality,” a figure of a woman wearing wading boots; Tish Rogers (second) for “Do You Know the Way to Morro Bay?” a papier-mache fish depicting Dory of “Finding Dory; Art Van Rhyn (third) for “The Candidate,” a figure of Donald Trump giving a speech; Franz Affentranger (fourth) for “And You Wonder Why I Hate Yardwork,” a shovel with a large spider.
This year’s 927 show runs through Sept. 24.
The arts center is housed in the historic Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Information: 805-927-8190 and cambriacenterforthearts.org.
