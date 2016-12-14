Concerts, plays and more from Cambria’s Pewter Plough to keep you entertained in 2017

The Pewter Plough Playhouse has released its schedule for 2017, which includes eight stage plays along with regular dances and a series of monthly features spotlighting music, movies, theatrical readings and other events.
Pewter Plough owner Rebecca Buckley said “fulfilling Jim Buckley’s future vision of his jewel-box of a community theater has been in motion since 2014,” when the couple began discussing the project.
Jim Buckley, the playhouse’s founder, died in September 2015.
“The ambitious plan is to produce eight live stage plays 11 months of the year, each play running five or six weekends, with one dark weekend in-between productions,” Rebecca Buckley said.
“But the vision doesn’t stop there,” she said. “The Pewter Plough Playhouse founder had always wanted additional programming at Cambria’s Performing Arts Theater, which is what he called his building complex. In previous years, he would have workshops and music performances, hospice tree lightings on Hospitality Nights, as well as the PPP Cafe serving lunches and dinners.”
The Buckleys even produced a Cambria Jazz Festival, she added. But in the past decade, his dream waned. So they agreed to get it back on track and the plan was put into motion before Jim passed away in September 2015.
Rebecca Buckley owns the property and serves as the theater’s artistic director, media coordinator and scheduler of programming.
On the schedule
The Plough’s weekend schedule kicks off with Café Musique in concert Jan. 7 and 8, followed by a YMCA improvisational comedy ensemble Jan. 22. Tickets to the Café Musique shows are available online at http://bpt.me/2723442 or by phone at 805-748-3569.
The theatrical schedule starts in February, with “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” directed by Buckley and playing Feb. 3 through March 12. Seven other engagements follow: “Educating Rita” (March 24 to April 30), “Shirley Valentine” (May 12 to June 11), “SUDS” (June 23 to July 16), “Mark Twain” (July 28 to Aug. 13), “Rose and Walsh” (Aug. 25 to Oct. 1), “The Last Flapper” (Oct. 13 to Nov. 12) and “Café Dustyefsky” (Nov. 24 to Dec. 31).
These won’t be performances by the former Pewter Plough Players; that acting troupe has renamed itself By the Sea Productions and has moved to Morro Bay.
Many weekends without theatrical performances will feature dancing to the music of Dave and Yoli from 9 p.m. to midnight. The schedule calls for dancing Jan. 13 to 14, 20 to 21 and 27 to 28; March 17 to 18; May 5 to 6; June 16 to 17; July 21 to 22; Aug. 13 and 19; Oct. 6 to 7 and Nov. 17 to 18.
Starting in February, Mondays and Tuesdays will be movie/dinner nights hosted by Giovanni Grillenzoni, whose Harmony Café shares the building with the playhouse. Also beginning in February, musician Jill Knight will appear Sunday nights.
Wednesdays will include various rotating monthly features, with Mary Anne Anderson hosting poetry readings on the second Wednesday of each month, Louie Ortega and Friends appearing on the third Wednesday and play readings with Buckley on the fourth Wednesday. The poetry nights begin in January; Ortega’s appearances and the readings kick off in February.
The first Wednesday of each month is open for scheduling.
First Thursdays will feature David Plumb and Friends, starting in January, with Charlie Shoemake’s Central Coast Jazz Institute appearing on the second and fourth Thursdays starting in February.
“We plan on presenting selected players from the institute on different nights,” Shoemake said. “There will be a showcasing of both young artists as well as some older players that study here also. I’m looking forward to it.”
There will be more jazz at the Plough, as well: Anderson will perform smooth jazz on the third Thursday of each month.
Further plans
In addition, Buckley said, Grillenzoni plans to interact with theatergoers and alternate programming in addition to his own vision for his natural foods cuisine and cafe.
Other ideas are in the planning stages, Buckley said, including English afternoon teas Sundays at 5; art displays; beer and wine concessions, chef’s afternoon cooking shows and afternoon workshops.
The Pewter Plough staff for 2017 will be General Manager Viv Goff; set designers Mika Brazelton and Buckley; set builders Brazelton and Kelly East; sound and lights technician David Manion; and Barbara Roche, marketing and sales.
The playhouse is at 824 Main St. Details: 805-927-3877.
Comments