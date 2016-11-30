In Time Trio to play Christmas concert at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre

Just in time for the holiday season, Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre will present the In Time Trio in a Christmas concert Dec. 9.
The trio consists of Rebecca Robinson, Judy Philbin and Kit Johnson, who met while performing at the Central Coast Follies, an annual fundraiser for Parkinson’s research.
The Christmas concert at CCAT marks the one-year anniversary of the three performing together. CCAT is one of eight venues countywide that are sponsoring the trio, which recently performed in a Vietnam War Veterans Tribute at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo and also opened a SLO Blues baseball game with an a capella rendition of the national anthem.
Robinson, a three-year resident of the Central Coast, has performed with Disney’s Kids of the Kingdom and has been a featured soloist on albums, music jingles, Civic Light Opera productions, industrial shows and TV musical variety shows. She produced, sang and danced in concerts benefiting cancer research.
Philbin performs throughout the county, showcasing genres ranging from jazz and pop to Broadway and folk, even including an Irish band. She has studied voice locally with Jacalyn Kreitzer and Judith Dunlore. Her most recent CD, a duo release with guitarist Adam Levine titled “Keeping It Simple,” features jazz and popular standards as well as originals.
Johnson, who also studied with Dunlore, is also a member of the Flaming Ukuleles, a local all-ukulele band.
The trio’s Dec. 9 show will feature songs from a variety of genres and eras.
The wine bar opens at 6:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 7:30.
Tickets, $20 each, are available at www.brownpapertickets.com, www.cambriacenterforthearts.org or by calling 805-927-8190.
The theater is at 1350 Main St. in the Old Cambria Grammar School.
In addition to the In Time Trio, CCAT is also hosting its annual live radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life” in a pair of free performances set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
The production is based on a 1947 broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“This is a Lux radio show, including an announcer, which touts products of the era,” said Barbara Beane of CCAT. “We have props which visualize a 1940s radio station, complete with an old-time microphone.”
Cast members wear period clothing as they tell the story of George Bailey, whose financial woes lead him to contemplate jumping off a bridge. It’s then that a guardian angel named Clarence intervenes and shows him what the world would have been like if he’d never been born. The sound effects “are authentic to that era and are performed live by Randall Schwalbe,” Beane said.
The production is sponsored by Rick and Amy Auricchio.
Actors participating in the production are Oz Barron, Michael Shanley, Joel Cehn, Andrew Amador, Rick Auricchio, Randall Lyon and Beane.
James Stewart and Donna Reed starred in the 1946 film version of the story.
