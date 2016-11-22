New leader Ed Hughes to direct Cambria Chorale holiday concerts

The Cambria Community Chorale will present its annual Christmas Holiday Concerts, “Cambria Christmas,” on consecutive Sundays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, 2016, at Cambria Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. The concerts begin at 2 p.m.
The chorale will perform under the direction of Ed Hughes, who has been working with the group since the season began in August.
He accepted the position of chorale director after the retirement of longtime director Barbara Weber.
Hughes has an extensive background in music instruction in California. In the greater Los Angeles area, he taught instrumental music for the Los Angeles Unified School District. He directed the Los Angeles Unified All City High School concert and marching bands.
As director, his group performed at 12 Tournament of Roses parades, and two Super Bowl halftime shows.
He was also coordinator for visual and performing arts for Kern County.
In that capacity he was responsible for “It’s a Grand Night for Music” and the Kern County Honor Music Festival.
Hughes, who is also well-known to the local music community, has been a member of the chorale and several other ensemble groups in the local area.
“It has been a real pleasure being part of such an enjoyable group,” he said. “We all share our common interests, a love of music and the joy of performing for our community. It is even more gratifying knowing how it supports our student scholarship program.”
Chorale President Barbara MacDonough said, “The wonderful thing about singing in the chorale is the fun we have, and the joy we get in sharing our music with the community at our concerts. This year is special, of course, with a new director comes new energy, and our sing-along ‘Messiah’ will be a new experience.”
The chorale celebrates the season with a selection of some familiar holiday tunes, and some old, but new to many of us.
It’s the time of year when we’re reminded, of what a joy it is to spend time with friends and family.
“Throw the Yule Log on, Uncle John” might not be the one that brings warm happy memories to hearts and souls. But surely some people have their own “Uncle John” and might get a few smiles and laughs along the way.
Those who are always on the go with little time to spare during the holidays might appreciate the fast-moving “Christmas in about Three Minutes,” which includes many favorite holiday tunes. The performance will also feature a very special arrangement of “Deck the Halls.”
There will be moments for laughter, as well as for reverence.
If you have ever been a member of a singing group, and have performed, or believe that you can sing it well in the shower, “Hallelujah” from “Messiah,” by George Frideric Handel, might be your opportunity to shine. If you have a copy on the shelf somewhere, you’re encouraged to bring it with you and sing along with the chorale.
The chorale will be joined by accompanist Karen Johnson on the piano, and Ron Perry and Jeff Marr will be making some joyful noise on the keyboards. Mark Kramer is back to serve as announcer.
Money raised through the chorale’s concerts, special fundraising events and private donations is used to fund the Cambria Youth Music Fund, which provides music lessons for youths in the community who show talent in vocal or instrumental music and need assistance to continue their musical training.
The chorale’s efforts are assisting more than 26 students in our community with musical scholarships.
Applications and guidelines for students interested in scholarships are available on the chorale’s website, www.cambriachorale.org.
More information on the Chorale, and its history, performances, etc., also can be found there, or on its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ CambriaChorale.
The chorale will offer a preview of what’s in store at its “Cambria Christmas” performances during Hospitality Night on Dec. 1 at the Joslyn Center.
