Viviana McLean-Ponce stands by a tree at the Cambria Christmas Tree Auction in 2015.
Viviana McLean-Ponce stands by a tree at the Cambria Christmas Tree Auction in 2015. Cambrian file photo
Viviana McLean-Ponce stands by a tree at the Cambria Christmas Tree Auction in 2015. Cambrian file photo

The Cambrian

Advance tickets mean premium parking for Festival of Trees

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

November 21, 2017 08:54 AM

People who purchase their tickets in advance for this year’s newly upscale Festival of Trees dinner event Thursday, Nov. 30, will have special parking benefits: They’ll be able to park at the onsite lot at the Cambria Pines Lodge, where the event is being held.

That’s a big deal, because the Cambria Christmas Market is open that night, and parking at in the lodge lots during that event is normally limited to hotel guests and vehicles bearing handicapped stickers or plates.

Tickets will be available at the door, of course, but those attendees will have to park farther away and walk, or ride one of the market shuttles.

The Festival of Trees includes a buffet dinner, champagne and musical entertainment. Attendees can see and bid on an assortment of unique live trees, fabulous fakes and artistic creations, all decorated and donated by individuals or groups

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations ranging from the Homeless Animal Rescue Team and Friends of the Elephant Seal to the Cambria Education Foundation and a “choose your own charity” tree.

For tickets, $50 each, call 805-927-3624 or email www.cambriachamber.org.

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video