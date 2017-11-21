Advance tickets mean premium parking for Festival of Trees

People who purchase their tickets in advance for this year’s newly upscale Festival of Trees dinner event Thursday, Nov. 30, will have special parking benefits: They’ll be able to park at the onsite lot at the Cambria Pines Lodge, where the event is being held.
That’s a big deal, because the Cambria Christmas Market is open that night, and parking at in the lodge lots during that event is normally limited to hotel guests and vehicles bearing handicapped stickers or plates.
Tickets will be available at the door, of course, but those attendees will have to park farther away and walk, or ride one of the market shuttles.
The Festival of Trees includes a buffet dinner, champagne and musical entertainment. Attendees can see and bid on an assortment of unique live trees, fabulous fakes and artistic creations, all decorated and donated by individuals or groups
All proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations ranging from the Homeless Animal Rescue Team and Friends of the Elephant Seal to the Cambria Education Foundation and a “choose your own charity” tree.
For tickets, $50 each, call 805-927-3624 or email www.cambriachamber.org.
