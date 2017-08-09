Coast Unified announces policy on free, reduced-price meals

Coast Unified School District has announced its policy for 2017-18 on free and reduced-price school lunches, breakfasts and milk.
Households do not need to turn in an application if they’ve received a letter saying that all children automatically qualify for free meals when any household member receives benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR, the district said in a news release. If any child in the household is not on the letter, contact school officials.
Foster, homeless, migrant or runaway children, along with those enrolled in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.
The household must let school officials know if they do not want to receive free or reduced-price meals.
Eligibility for free breakfast, lunch and milk starts at an annual income of $15,678 for a one-person household, rising to $21,112 for two people, $26,546 for three, $31,980 for four and up to $53,716 for eight. After that, add $5,434 for each family member.
Reduced prices for breakfast, lunch and milk are annual income of $22,311 for one person, $30,044 for two, $37,777 for three, $45,510 for four and $76,442 for eight. Beyond that, each family member should add $7,733.
To apply for meal benefits, fill out one application for all children in the household and submit it to the nutrition office at 2950 Santa Rosa Creek Road, Cambria, CA, 93428 or the front office at your child’s school. Applications are available online at www.myschoolapps.com. Contact Christina Lawson at 805-927-6877 for help filling out the application.
The district covers Coast Union and Leffingwell high schools, Cambria Grammar School and Santa Lucia Middle School.
