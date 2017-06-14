A look inside Encore, Kimberly Nelson’s eclectic new West Village shop at 683-A Main St. in Cambria.
The Cambrian

June 14, 2017 9:42 AM

Clothing gets new life at Cambria’s new Encore shop

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

Encore! Encore!

That’s the name of Kimberly Nelson’s eclectic new West Village shop at 683-A Main St., near the Main Street Grill.

Encore’s offerings include much more than new and previously adored, consigned clothing in search of a new home.

As Encore’s Facebook page states, “We are more than just a pretty dress. We are poetry, literature, art and music ... where the past meets your present, creating a more beautiful future.”

“The energy in here is really good,” Nelson said in her shop on Wednesday, May 24.

Sharp-eyed shoppers wandering around Encore can find treasures everywhere, from high-end sunglasses, literary totes and obscure buttons to hats, bath salts, quality writing papers, trendy shoes, lingerie, unusual greeting cards and much more.

“I want to share everything I love,” Nelson said. In this age of friendship by Internet, “I want people to have tangible experiences, the feel of picking up a book, feeling good paper, writing with a good fountain pen. It’s romantic.”

She shops carefully to keep prices down. “I want people to have the fun of finding wonderful things, and not have it hurt” when they pay the bill.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. And here’s tip for area residents: Mention that you’re a 927 local, and you’ll get a discount.

