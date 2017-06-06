Cambrian letters to the editor, June 8, 2017

Ranch trails aren’t really going to the dogs, or the mitts
In response to Jo Ellen Butler’s column, thank you for the tutorial directed to dog owners. Maybe I can help you with your bafflement.
Between my husband and myself, we take extended walks on different trails on the Ranch most every day of the week with our dog.
Usually, near the entrance, we use a mutt mitt and toss it off the trail to be picked up and deposited properly when we return, which I know many hikers do. We choose not to carry the bags a mile or more, so people taking shorter walks can conceivably pass those bags coming and going.
I feel we dog owners are well aware of the environment and are very protective of the Ranch, along with the nondog owners. As far as discarded mitts, I have never experienced what you have. I’ve picked up more disgusting cigarette butts than mitts!
Barbara Anne Lee, Cambria
Cambria’s water plant a waste of ratepayers’ money
It is clears that our new water source is a failure, which is outlined in the recent Cambrian. We are just wasting the ratepayers’ money. We should get rid of the CCSD.
Clive Finchamp, Cambria
Why not try toll booths on both ends of Highway 1?
Here’s my solution for the Highway1/Big Sur corridor: I propose there be three toll booths for north, south and east entries onto the Highway1/Big Sur access route, with a $10 fee — waived for residents, workers and property owners — or what is determined to be a sufficient fee to cover the costs of rerouting the slide areas and maintaining the Big Sur corridor.
As a native Californian (Santa Cruz), I am shocked that this idea has not been implemented. I visit Pennsylvania often, and their toll roads are well maintained. California needs to catch up to Pennsylvania.
Kate Wells, Templeton
Water facility had no impact on drought
In recent conversations with my Cambria neighbors, I was astonished to hear that many of them believe that Cambria survived the historic drought thanks to receiving water from the Sustainable Water Facility, or Emergency Water Supply project (or whatever you want to call it).
What they don’t know, and what the Cambria Community Services District board members have never told them, is that the SWF has never provided a single drop of potable water to the town water supply, and that Cambria survived the drought solely due to its 43 percent conservation efforts.
The sad true fact is that we were charged for water we never received.
It’s still happening.
Melvin Dorin, Cambria
Comments