Cambria’s Voge to take command at Los Osos sheriff’s patrol division

It’s reassignment time for the county sheriff’s roster of commanders, and on Monday, April 10, a Cambria man will take the helm at the Coast Patrol Division in Los Osos.
Cmdr. Jim Voge will fill the spot held by Cmdr. Jim Taylor, who confirmed in an email interview Monday, April 3, that he will transfer Sunday to head up the sheriff’s civil division.
Taylor earned community respect for his steady attendance at North Coast governmental and other meetings, his detailed verbal reports each month about crime in the area and his legendary storytelling abilities. He assumed command of the Coast division in April 2015. Taylor and his wife have lived in the Santa Margarita area for 25 years; they have three children.
Taylor said he’d enjoyed his time on the North Coast, and will miss people there. “However, I think you guys made out like bandits on our transfer rotations; Jim is invested in Cambria, and that will be good for the town.”
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Jim Voge of Cambria
Among other transfers, Voge said in an April 3 phone interview, are Cmdr. Brian Hascall (a former Cambria resident), taking over the detectives unit and Cmdr. Aaron Nix leaving that unit to become the department’s chief deputy. Nix had preceded Taylor in heading up the Coast division.
Voge retired in 2007 after more than 33 years in Los Angeles law enforcement, including as a commander at the Los Angeles Police Department. He worked the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, was on duty when the Pope visited, and was there for the Rodney King riots and the Democratic National Convention. During the years he commanded LAPD’s internal affairs group, he oversaw 278 employees.
Voge and wife Ramona moved to Cambria full time in 2008. Then in February 2011, SLOCO Sheriff Ian Parkinson recruited Voge to reestablish the department’s professional-standards unit. Voge’s been there ever since, at a department “with two employees assigned to training, and me.”
He said he’s looking forward to his new assignment, getting back to “really being in the community” in a district that spans from Avila Beach to Ragged Point, from the sea to Old Creek Road on Highway 46, and rural areas in between.
“It’s special to be a member of the community and be in charge of policing it,” he said.
