Core Care adding primary care and other medical services

Cambrians soon will have more in-town choices for medical care, with family practice, primary care and regenerative medicine coming to Core Care in early May, according to the clinic’s founder Kirk Azevedo.
He said that CORECareMD is partnering with North Fresno Primary Care to regularly offer a variety of medical services in Cambria.
Bob Putney, president of the Cambria Community Healthcare District, called the news “awesome,” saying the new roster of doctors “will be a great benefit for people who live in this area, instead of having to travel a long way to get services,” especially those “that are specific to helping an aging population. It’s great news!”
The doctors’ schedules are still being finalized, Azevedo said, but as of Tuesday, March 28, he expected that doctors Juan Bautista and Jamie Nuwer each will be at the West Street office several days each month.
Jeffrey Bariel, Bautista’s certified physician assistant, will be at the Cambria clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Among the services offered by Bautista and Bariel will be the all-important primary care, medical weight management, hormone therapy, treatment of varicose and spider veins, and laser treatment for toenail fungus.
Family practice doctor Nuwer will specialize in regenerative medicine, including stem cell and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections.
Starting June 1, registered physical therapist Ken Bariel also will be at the clinic, offering rehabilitative therapy.
CORECare currently provides chiropractic, acupuncture and nutritional consulting. The clinic started 15 years ago in Cambria.
Comments