Harry Farmer to meet CCSD constituents at ‘Table Talk’

Harry Farmer, recently elected to the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors, will hold his first “Table Talk” session from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Redwood Café, 2090 Main St., in the Redwood Center.
Farmer said in an email interview that when he ran for office, one of his hopes was “to create more dialogue between board directors and members of the community, and this is my effort at doing so.”
He said he’d continue holding the table talk gatherings on the first Wednesday of every month at the Redwood Cafe “as long as folks show up, and may even add another Wednesday if need be.”
For details, email him at harry@hfastrologer.com or directorfarmer.ccsd @gmail.com, or call him at 805-801-1305.
