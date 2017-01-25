Burbank accepts Citizen of the Year award at installation dinner

Jay Burbank accepted a county proclamation from Supervisor Bruce Gibson and several celebratory mementos and proclamations as Cambria’s 2016 Citizen of the Year, an award he received at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce board installation dinner Jan. 17.
Burbank was clearly overcome with emotion upon receiving the award. The artisan-sculptor-woodsmith-photographer who has donated so much of his work to community causes, such as the American Legion Post 432 and Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, said he was “surprised … dumbfounded … humbled” by the honor. “I love making things for my family and friends,” Burbank said, shaking his head. “And you gave me an award for that?” He credited his parents for his love of art and “the will to use that art to help people.”
Also at the dinner, Marcela Ponce of Soto’s True Earth Market was sworn in as a new member of the chamber board. Re-elected board members also sworn in were board vice president Sue Robinson, Fidel Figueroa of San Simeon Lodge/San Simeon Beach Bar and Grill and Gayle Jenkins of A Matter of Taste. Returning member George Marschall of Cambria Nursery and Florist was out of town.
Other members of the 2017 chamber board include Steve Kniffen of Sea Chest Oyster Bar, Mel McColloch, Miguel Sandoval of La Terrazza Mexican Grill and Jennifer Perryman of The Cambrian.
