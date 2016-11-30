CCSD draft water plan on agenda for Dec. 15

The full agenda isn’t yet complete for the Dec. 15 meeting of Cambria’s services district directors, but district representatives say that one item will be on it for sure: A public hearing about the district’s draft Urban Water Management Plan.
The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. After taking public comments during the hearing, the board could consider adopting the plan.
The draft plan is available on the CCSD website, www.cambriacsd.org, where it was posted Monday, Nov. 28. Hard copies are available to read at the Cambria Library, 1043 Main St., and at the district office at 1316 Tamsen Drive, Suite 201.
According the document, the Urban Water Management Planning Act requires that an urban water supplier must have a plan for managing its urban water if the agency provides more than 3,000 acre-feet of water annually, or if it serves 3,000 customers or more.
The district missed the July 1 deadline for submitting the plan, but staff said they’d notified the agencies involved, ranging from county planners to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).
The latter agency is especially important: According to the draft plan’s introduction, “in order for an urban water supplier to be eligible for any water-management grant or loan” administered by DWR, “that supplier must have a current Urban Water Management Plan.”
The CSD’s draft plan includes charts, graphs, stats and descriptions of the water system, water use, baselines and targets, system supplies, reliability assessment, contingency planning for water shortages, demand-management measures and the process for adopting, submitting and implementing the plan.
