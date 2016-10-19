Free bus rides to the polls will be available Election Day in Cambria

The Cambria Community Council Bus will be taking voters to the polls for free on Election Day, but those who want to use the service must call in advance for a reservation.
Voters should reserve their ride times by calling 927-4173 no later than 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
According to scheduler Janet Brewster, the bus will be available throughout Election Day, depending on demand. Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Cambria Community Bus always provides free, local door-to-door service for seniors (age 60 or older) and disabled persons within the Cambria-San Simeon area. However, on Election Day, the free rides are available to any voter who wants to go to the polls and cast a ballot, regardless of age.
Following are important dates on the election calendar:
▪ Monday, Oct. 24: Close of voter registration. Voters can check their registration status and vote-by-mail status at www.slovote.com. That’s also where voters can find polling-place locations, sample ballot booklets and applications for a vote-by-mail ballot.
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 1: Last day for Elections Office to mail a vote-by-mail ballot to a voter.
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day. Most North Coast voters cast ballots by mail or at the polls at Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
▪ Thursday, Dec. 8 (approximately): Official vote canvass complete; final vote count announced.
For details, email the Elections Office at elections@co.slo.ca.us or call 805-781-5228. For state election information, go to www.sos.ca.gov.
