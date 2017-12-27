Taste wine, win prizes on a Poker Run to San Miguel wineries

The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail is sponsoring a Poker Run on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13 and 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The game board is $15 at the first stop with a complimentary wine tasting. Compete for prizes while enjoying a beautiful ride.
Details are on the Locatelli Vineyards and Winery Home Page under “Events.” Participating wineries are: Locatelli, J&J Cellars, Villa San-Juliette, Ranchita Canyon, Four Sisters, Le Vigne, River Star, Graveyard, Mystic Hills, P.S. Cellars, Tackitt Family, Bon Niche Cellars, J Lohr and Cinquain.
Firefighter honored
Congratulations to Gilbert (Gib) Buckman, who was honored as Fireman of the Year at the December meeting of the San Miguel Fire Department.
Gib has been with the department since he was a young Boy Scout. At the time, the Scouts were recruited to aid firefighters by cleaning equipment, directing traffic during fires or helping put out minor fires in vacant lots. He became a volunteer fireman when old enough and continues to serve today.
The department is always recruiting and training new volunteers. For information, call 805-467-3300.
Volunteer as a docent
A great volunteer opportunity for history buffs is being a museum docent.
The Rios-Caledonia Adobe is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with group tours by appointment. For information, call Linda Elmerick at 805-680-6086.
The Camp Roberts Museum is open on Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups are welcome to make tour arrangements. For information, call 805-238-8288. Both groups have web pages.
Meet with Peschong
First District Supervisor John Peschong will meet with constituents by appointment only in 2018. Call 805-781-4491 or 800-834-4636, ext. 4491, to make an appointment.
I wish a happy and healthy New Year to all!
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the suject line) or at 805-467-3565.
