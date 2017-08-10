Cayucos Sunset Inn earns beautification award

Cayucos
The Cayucos Sunset Inn was chosen by the Cayucos Garden Club as the recipient of the club’s third annual beautification award.
Each year, the club selects one downtown business in recognition of efforts to enhance its appearance using plant life and garden art.
San Luis Obispo
MindBody employees participated in the Evolve Wellness Challenge 5K on July 20, celebrating the completion of a three-month-long Evolve wellness challenge at the local software company.
The Evolve challenge was designed to improve health and encourage MindBody employees to lead more active lifestyles.
Round 5 of the Evolve Challenge saw 121 MindBody employees complete the program with 87,413,744 steps (about 41,389 miles) logged. Together, the participants from the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo MindBody offices lost a total of 366.6 pounds and 286.25 inches between April and July.
Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women has installed its officers for 2017-2018. Sandy Rumbler and Barbara Spagnola will lead the organization as co-presidents. Assisting the presidents will be vice presidents Jan Dean, Marti Lindholm and Pat Buscher. Carol Awbrey returns as secretary, and Maggie Maly will serve her second term as treasurer.
The Morro Bay chapter of AAUW funds college scholarships for graduates of Morro Bay High School, sends local middle school students to science camp, and sponsors an annual essay contest for Morro Bay High freshmen, all supported by its popular annual garden tour.
For more information, visit www.morrobayaauw.org.
