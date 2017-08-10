Members of Cayucos Garden Club present the owner of Cayucos Sunset Inn, Alexis Mankin, with the 2017 Beautification Award.
Members of Cayucos Garden Club present the owner of Cayucos Sunset Inn, Alexis Mankin, with the 2017 Beautification Award. Courtesy photo Courtesy photo
Members of Cayucos Garden Club present the owner of Cayucos Sunset Inn, Alexis Mankin, with the 2017 Beautification Award. Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

Community

Cayucos Sunset Inn earns beautification award

Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

August 10, 2017 3:34 PM

Cayucos

The Cayucos Sunset Inn was chosen by the Cayucos Garden Club as the recipient of the club’s third annual beautification award.

Each year, the club selects one downtown business in recognition of efforts to enhance its appearance using plant life and garden art.

San Luis Obispo

MindBody employees participated in the Evolve Wellness Challenge 5K on July 20, celebrating the completion of a three-month-long Evolve wellness challenge at the local software company.

The Evolve challenge was designed to improve health and encourage MindBody employees to lead more active lifestyles.

Round 5 of the Evolve Challenge saw 121 MindBody employees complete the program with 87,413,744 steps (about 41,389 miles) logged. Together, the participants from the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo MindBody offices lost a total of 366.6 pounds and 286.25 inches between April and July.

Morro Bay

The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women has installed its officers for 2017-2018. Sandy Rumbler and Barbara Spagnola will lead the organization as co-presidents. Assisting the presidents will be vice presidents Jan Dean, Marti Lindholm and Pat Buscher. Carol Awbrey returns as secretary, and Maggie Maly will serve her second term as treasurer.

The Morro Bay chapter of AAUW funds college scholarships for graduates of Morro Bay High School, sends local middle school students to science camp, and sponsors an annual essay contest for Morro Bay High freshmen, all supported by its popular annual garden tour.

For more information, visit www.morrobayaauw.org.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video