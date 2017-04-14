Palo Mesa Pizza owners compete in International Pizza Challenge

SLO County
Kelly and Michael Stevens, owners of Palo Mesa Pizza in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande, recently competed at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas.
The competition was judged by food critics, Le Cordon Bleu chefs and pizza connoisseurs.
During the nontraditional pizza category, Michael chose Kelly from the Palo Mesa team to compete, because he had already competed in the traditional category. Kelly, who has always observed Michael in competitions, had never competed before. With five minutes’ notice to compete, she used their housemade ingredients and ingredients borrowed from the showroom to create her pizza.
In spite of the rush, she placed third in the Southwestern region, fourth nationally and fifth overall internationally.
▪ ▪ ▪
Lindsey Harn recently celebrated 10 years of support and contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County.
She started as a Cal Poly intern and continued through the AmeriCorps program, creating fundraisers for the youth mentoring agency.
After becoming a Realtor, she joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters Realtor’s Circle, donating $50 from each sale and sponsoring the agency’s signature fundraiser — The BIG Event, featuring wine tasting and an auction.
Harn’s donations now total $30,000, said Tasha Arana, marketing coordinator of the organization.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments